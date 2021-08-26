Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Short Interest Update

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 1,066.7% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of CCOEY stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.85. 367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,506. Capcom has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $17.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12 and a beta of -0.43.

Capcom Company Profile

CAPCOM Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, development, manufacture, sale and distribution of home video, online, mobile and arcade games. It operates through the following segments: Digital Content, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipment, and Others. The Digital Content segment develops and sells home video, online and mobile games.

