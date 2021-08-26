Carebook Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRBKF) Shares Down 27.3%

Carebook Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRBKF) was down 27.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 3,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut Carebook Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88.

Carebook Technologies Inc, digital health company, provides digital health and virtual care solutions for pharmacies, employers, and insurers. The company offers pharmacy engagement platform. It also develops and commercializes mobile health management system for individuals, their families, pharmacies, insurers, employers, and clinics.

