CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Gap Up to $28.34

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.34, but opened at $29.74. CarGurus shares last traded at $29.71, with a volume of 3,223 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on CARG shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.90.

In other news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $396,170.14. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,059,969 shares in the company, valued at $30,007,722.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $283,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,474 shares in the company, valued at $155,023.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 493,178 shares of company stock worth $13,695,807 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CarGurus by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,256,000 after purchasing an additional 121,772 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in CarGurus by 29.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 164,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 37,085 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in CarGurus during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CarGurus during the first quarter valued at $5,986,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in CarGurus during the first quarter valued at $3,336,000. 70.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarGurus Company Profile (NASDAQ:CARG)

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

