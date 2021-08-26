Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 575 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STAG. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in STAG Industrial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 299,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,053,000 after buying an additional 15,930 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 11.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 14.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 53,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 645,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,415,000 after purchasing an additional 23,594 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth $736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STAG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.20. 4,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,617. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $42.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.89.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.72%.

STAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.88.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.