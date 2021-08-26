Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 300 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,478 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 10.1% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,726 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in QUALCOMM by 95.9% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 6,067 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 20.5% during the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 16,139 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 13.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,574 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 121,699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,136,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM stock traded down $1.87 on Thursday, reaching $142.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,063,269. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.56. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $108.30 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.