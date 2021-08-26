Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 91,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 47,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 27,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,015,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.91. The stock had a trading volume of 31,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,768. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.82 and a twelve month high of $82.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.35.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

