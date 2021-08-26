Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,427,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,424,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,631,000 after buying an additional 9,793 shares in the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,626,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 260,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.44. The company had a trading volume of 628,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,464,145. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.41. The stock has a market cap of $203.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.91.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WFC. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

