Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Has $811,000 Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 36,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Fort L.P. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 13,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 202,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,883,000 after acquiring an additional 22,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 47,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.84. 9,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,220. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.93. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $109.07 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The business had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Cowen started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

