Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 245,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,219,000 after acquiring an additional 31,350 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,833,000. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,030,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,089,000 after purchasing an additional 145,179 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $151.06. 8,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,013. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.20 and a fifty-two week high of $152.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.47.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

