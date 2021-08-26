Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 70 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Garmin accounts for 1.1% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $382,211,000 after purchasing an additional 33,026 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,002,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $264,055,000 after acquiring an additional 237,424 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,727,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,718,000 after acquiring an additional 20,638 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,088,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,294,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $170,653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Garmin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN traded down $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $171.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,952. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.68. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $91.84 and a 1 year high of $175.20. The stock has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 52.14%.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 84,237 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total value of $12,010,511.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,975 shares of company stock worth $33,769,718. 21.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.