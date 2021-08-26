Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Upgraded by HC Wainwright to Buy

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. HC Wainwright currently has $13.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CATB has been the subject of several other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.33.

CATB opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.62. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.16.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,218,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,195 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 59,217 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,499 shares during the last quarter. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is QLS-215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, a rare, debilitating and potentially life-threatening disease.

