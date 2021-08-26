Centrifuge (CFG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.66 Million

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for about $1.15 or 0.00002448 BTC on popular exchanges. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $97.78 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Centrifuge has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00051386 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.44 or 0.00121750 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.80 or 0.00154322 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,135.27 or 0.99913772 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.44 or 0.01024763 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,147.78 or 0.06672423 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 84,674,135 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars.

