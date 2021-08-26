Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd. Analysts expect Charles & Colvard, Ltd. to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CTHR stock opened at $2.84 on Thursday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $3.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.66% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelries worldwide. It operates through Online Channels, and Traditional segments. The company offers stud earrings, solitaire and three stone rings, pendants, and bracelets. It also provides colorless moissanite jewel with 27 cuts and in sizes ranging from .002 carats to 6.13 carats, under the brand name Forever One, as well as gemstones under the brand name Moissanite by Charles & Colvard.

