Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Given New $480.00 Price Target at Argus

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its price target hoisted by Argus from $390.00 to $480.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

CRL has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $384.53.

CRL opened at $432.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.24. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $197.33 and a 12-month high of $433.38.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.21, for a total transaction of $1,488,177.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total transaction of $4,989,731.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,657 shares of company stock worth $18,959,620 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRL. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 16.7% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 75,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,964,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 24.2% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.3% in the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 6,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 35.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

