ChatCoin (CHAT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $59,439.00

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ChatCoin has a market cap of $1.91 million and $59,439.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,025.32 or 0.99901376 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00039505 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008776 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00069350 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00010006 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00009161 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.