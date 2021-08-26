Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Bought by American Assets Capital Advisers LLC

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) by 57.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,275,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195,157 shares during the period. Chindata Group makes up about 5.6% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chindata Group were worth $49,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Chindata Group by 3,455.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Chindata Group by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CD traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.11. 2,102,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,742. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $27.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.10. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chindata Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD).

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.