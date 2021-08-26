Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.50

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, October 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This is an increase from Chorus’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43.

OTCMKTS CHRYY opened at $23.84 on Thursday. Chorus has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $31.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.75.

About Chorus

Chorus Ltd. operates as a telecommunications infrastructure company. The firm engages in the provision of fixed line communications infrastructure services to retail service providers. It also offers nationwide network of fiber optic cables and copper cables that connect homes and businesses to each other and also provides backhaul and co-location services to retail service providers.

