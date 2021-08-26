CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) Receives C$28.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$28.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CIX shares. CIBC upgraded CI Financial to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on CI Financial to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CI Financial to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on CI Financial to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

CIX stock traded down C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$24.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,008. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.21. CI Financial has a 12 month low of C$14.91 and a 12 month high of C$25.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. CI Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.59%.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

