CIBC Reaffirms Outperform Rating for CAE (TSE:CAE)

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$44.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CAE. Desjardins lowered shares of CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CAE to C$41.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on CAE from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$41.67.

CAE stock opened at C$35.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.64. CAE has a 52-week low of C$18.50 and a 52-week high of C$39.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.53. The stock has a market cap of C$11.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 90.53.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

