CIBC Reiterates Neutral Rating for Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at CIBC in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$48.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. CSFB set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$49.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.93.

TSE IMO traded up C$0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$33.18. 417,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,842. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.36 billion and a PE ratio of -62.96. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$14.86 and a 12-month high of C$42.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.39.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

