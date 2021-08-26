Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.380-$3.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.31 billion-$53.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.91 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.790-$0.810 EPS.

CSCO traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $59.20. The company had a trading volume of 975,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,332,318. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.72. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $249.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.80.

In related news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $205,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,902 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.