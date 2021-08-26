Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $13.73 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Accenture were worth $13,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $333.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,724. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $210.42 and a fifty-two week high of $334.88. The company has a market cap of $211.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,598,960.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $995,935.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,144,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.57.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

