Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $28.96 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.3% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 651 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 109 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $622,606,000 after buying an additional 14,998 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 29.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $16.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,842.46. The stock had a trading volume of 741,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,145. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,670.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,866.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,429.38, for a total value of $7,288,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,864,471.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.82, for a total value of $37,997,803.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 479,641 shares of company stock worth $361,854,852. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

