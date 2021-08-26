Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.96. 27,715,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,084,629. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.79. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $42.29 and a 12-month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

