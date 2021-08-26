Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 30,593 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,066,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,593 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF accounts for 5.3% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF were worth $45,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 442,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.42. 3,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,138. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $44.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.36.

