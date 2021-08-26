Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $162.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,050,568. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $167.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

