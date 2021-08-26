Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,095 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,250,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,753,000 after acquiring an additional 809,870 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,883,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,574,000 after acquiring an additional 189,418 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 940,927.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,763,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,452,000 after buying an additional 7,762,653 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,705,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,045,000 after buying an additional 453,306 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,384,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,761,000 after buying an additional 287,981 shares during the period.

PGX stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.09. 22,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,224,239. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.22. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

