Clipper Logistics plc (LON:CLG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.10

Clipper Logistics plc (LON:CLG) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Clipper Logistics’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON CLG opened at GBX 807 ($10.54) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Clipper Logistics has a 1-year low of GBX 390.50 ($5.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 884 ($11.55). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 826.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £821.77 million and a P/E ratio of 43.21.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Clipper Logistics in a research report on Wednesday.

Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, multichannel, technical services, warehousing, urban and retail consolidation, secure logistics, transportation, port deconsolidation logistics, and contract packaging services.

