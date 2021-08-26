Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.60.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America downgraded Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. cut their target price on Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of Clover Health Investments stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.66. 581,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,822,410. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.56. Clover Health Investments has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLOV. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $505,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.21% of the company’s stock.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

