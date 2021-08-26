CLSA Lowers JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target to $102.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at CLSA from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. CLSA’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JD. Benchmark dropped their target price on JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.45.

Shares of JD stock opened at $76.14 on Tuesday. JD.com has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $108.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that JD.com will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

