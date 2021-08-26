Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

CBSH opened at $70.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.97. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.97. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $347.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

CBSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.