Comparing FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) & Emtec (OTCMKTS:ETEC)

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) and Emtec (OTCMKTS:ETEC) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FLEETCOR Technologies and Emtec’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FLEETCOR Technologies $2.39 billion 9.07 $704.22 million $10.70 24.51 Emtec N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FLEETCOR Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Emtec.

Profitability

This table compares FLEETCOR Technologies and Emtec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FLEETCOR Technologies 31.43% 29.53% 8.26% Emtec N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for FLEETCOR Technologies and Emtec, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FLEETCOR Technologies 0 3 8 0 2.73 Emtec 0 0 0 0 N/A

FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $315.89, suggesting a potential upside of 20.43%. Given FLEETCOR Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe FLEETCOR Technologies is more favorable than Emtec.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.9% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 65.1% of Emtec shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

FLEETCOR Technologies has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emtec has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FLEETCOR Technologies beats Emtec on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F. Clarke in 1985 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Emtec Company Profile

Emtec Inc. operates as information technology consulting firm, which provides transformative digital solutions to world-class organizations. The company’s services include advisory, applications, analytic and infrastructure services. The Advisory services consists of prepare for the cloud, profitability and cost management, project management and change management. The Applications service consists of advisory, development, implementation and support of mission critical applications. It provides Customer Relationship Management, Enterprise Resource Planning, Enterprise Performance Management, collaboration, application development and testing, mobile design and development and application managed services. The Infrastructure services include end user computing, mobile device management, enterprise computing, service management, knowledge management, digital enterprise management; and service desk and ClearCARE Managed Support Services. The Analytics services offers BI Roadmap & Strategy, BI/Analytics Assessment, data governance, data visualization services, implementation services, analytics cloud enablement, custom EDW development and ClearCARE managed support services. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

