Comparing Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) & mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL)

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) and mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.8% of Microvast shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of Microvast shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Microvast and mPhase Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microvast N/A N/A -$2.42 million N/A N/A mPhase Technologies $30.28 million 0.55 -$14.09 million N/A N/A

Microvast has higher earnings, but lower revenue than mPhase Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Microvast and mPhase Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microvast 1 0 0 0 1.00 mPhase Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Microvast currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential downside of 33.92%. Given Microvast’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Microvast is more favorable than mPhase Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Microvast and mPhase Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microvast N/A -147.32% -2.17% mPhase Technologies 9.24% 38.33% 14.27%

Risk & Volatility

Microvast has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, mPhase Technologies has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

mPhase Technologies beats Microvast on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Microvast

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc.

About mPhase Technologies

mPhase Technologies, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of lithium batteries for portable electronics. It operates under the Smart NanoBattery brand. The company was founded by Ronald A. Durando on October 2, 1996 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

