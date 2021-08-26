Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-1.070-$-1.050 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $347 million-$351 million.Confluent also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.240-$-0.230 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CFLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Confluent from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Confluent from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.40 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.91.

CFLT opened at $52.91 on Thursday. Confluent has a twelve month low of $37.71 and a twelve month high of $59.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.39.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $88.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.48 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Confluent stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 767,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,452,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of Confluent at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

