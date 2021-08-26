ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stake Trimmed by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lowered its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,821 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 7,328 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,250,693,000 after acquiring an additional 16,936,808 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,071,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965,622 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,066,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258,117 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,697,687 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,043,388,000 after acquiring an additional 916,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,862,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $999,154,000 after buying an additional 2,609,569 shares during the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

Shares of COP stock opened at $56.02 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.29, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

