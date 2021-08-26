Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Sold by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,640 shares during the period. Construction Partners makes up about 2.5% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $21,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROAD. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 1,196.7% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,731,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,941 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at $25,186,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 19.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,553,000 after acquiring an additional 577,474 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at $8,144,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 11.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,396,000 after acquiring an additional 232,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,063. Construction Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $36.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.00.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $261.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Construction Partners news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 15,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $504,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROAD. Raymond James increased their price objective on Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Construction Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Construction Partners Profile

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

