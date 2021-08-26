Contrasting loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) & Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) and loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

This table compares Synchrony Financial and loanDepot’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchrony Financial $16.07 billion 1.82 $1.39 billion $2.60 19.78 loanDepot $4.31 billion 0.60 N/A N/A N/A

Synchrony Financial has higher revenue and earnings than loanDepot.

Profitability

This table compares Synchrony Financial and loanDepot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchrony Financial 21.76% 27.59% 3.60% loanDepot N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Synchrony Financial and loanDepot, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchrony Financial 0 1 10 0 2.91 loanDepot 1 5 7 0 2.46

Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus target price of $54.27, suggesting a potential upside of 5.55%. loanDepot has a consensus target price of $16.58, suggesting a potential upside of 99.32%. Given loanDepot’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe loanDepot is more favorable than Synchrony Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.1% of Synchrony Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of loanDepot shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Synchrony Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Synchrony Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. loanDepot pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Synchrony Financial pays out 33.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Synchrony Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Synchrony Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Synchrony Financial beats loanDepot on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products. The Payment Solutions platform is a provider of promotional financing for major consumer purchases, offering private label credit cards and instalment loans. The CareCredit platform is a provider of promotional financing to consumers for elective healthcare procedures or services, such as dental, veterinary, cosmetic, vision and audiology. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc. engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. It offers mortgage loans to borrowers; and in the secondary market. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.