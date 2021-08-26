Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Has $439,000 Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 369.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 52.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.91. The company had a trading volume of 120,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,431,531. The company has a market cap of $124.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

Several brokerages recently commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.86.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

