Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Has $762,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.5% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 652 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,307,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,372,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Rollins Financial raised its stake in Alphabet by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 879 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $7.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,834.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,843.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,605.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

