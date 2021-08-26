Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Purchases 155 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,273 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.68.

NYSE:UNP traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $220.99. 99,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,766,421. The stock has a market cap of $144.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $171.50 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

