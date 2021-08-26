Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Takes Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

In other 3M news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,563.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $195.19. The company had a trading volume of 81,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,603. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.14. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.