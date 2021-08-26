Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s 10th Largest Position

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,906 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,712 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.8% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $18,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $450.29. 49,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,333,734. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $420.27. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $460.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.00.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.