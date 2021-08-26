Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,670 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 97,885 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,658,000 after buying an additional 17,644 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 26,314 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 5,615 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 73.8% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.1% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST stock opened at $451.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $420.27. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $460.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. MKM Partners raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.00.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

