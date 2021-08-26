COVA (COVA) Trading Up 8.3% This Week

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last week, COVA has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. COVA has a market cap of $883,866.47 and $21,228.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00053130 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014379 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00053802 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.02 or 0.00762962 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00098452 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA (COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

Buying and Selling COVA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

