Craig C. Koontz Sells 3,277 Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Stock

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Director Craig C. Koontz sold 3,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $90,871.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,144.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Craig C. Koontz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

On Monday, August 23rd, Craig C. Koontz sold 2,723 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $75,590.48.

Shares of HTBI stock opened at $27.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $462.95 million, a PE ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.65. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $30.09.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.83). HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 7.77%. Analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC grew its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 58,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 50.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut HomeTrust Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.