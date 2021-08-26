Creative Planning Acquires New Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,736,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,030,000. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.83. The company had a trading volume of 67,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,273. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $54.18 and a one year high of $59.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.52.

