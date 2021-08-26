Creative Planning Purchases Shares of 2,015,340 Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,015,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,734,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $50.46. 323,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,198. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.48. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $50.45 and a twelve month high of $50.60.

