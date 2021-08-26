Creative Planning Sells 934,556 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Creative Planning lessened its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,858,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934,556 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 3.2% of Creative Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Creative Planning owned about 2.07% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,828,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,879,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,880,894. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.80. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

