Credit Suisse Group Boosts BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target to $60.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Argus started coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a hold rating and a $47.18 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.35.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $56.66 on Monday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $36.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.72.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $96,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,927.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 4,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $202,246.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,539.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,273 shares of company stock worth $8,306,090. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 416.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

