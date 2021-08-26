CRH plc Announces Dividend of $0.23 (LON:CRH)

CRH plc (LON:CRH) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:CRH opened at GBX 3,849 ($50.29) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,651.21. CRH has a 12 month low of GBX 2,577.46 ($33.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,864 ($50.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of £30.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,775 ($49.32) price objective on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,449 ($58.13) price target on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

